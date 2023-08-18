Golf has exploded in Utah especially for women and girls

Golf has exploded in Utah, especially among women and girls. It's an activity that can be played when you're young and into your senior years.

Girls Go Golfing is geared to get even more women on the course. They take women of any skill level and help them elevate their game and take the intimidation out of golf.

The group allows women and girls to meet new friends, get some physical exercise and have fun!

They hold golf clinics with PGA Professionals, have golf tournaments, and post open tee times all over Utah so any of the more than 600 plus women members can meet and play.

Girls Go Golfing has a weekly podcast you can find on Apple or Spotify and follow them on Facebook, and Instagram.

They also have an exclusive clothing partner and they're offering BOGO (buy one get one free) on tops and bottoms at brexrae.com. Just use code GGG11.