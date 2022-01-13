Good news for procrastinators -- SelectHealth Open Enrollment is still going on!

Open Enrollment is coming to an end on January 15th for those who need to enroll in their own health plan for 2022.

When you enroll by January 15th your coverage will start February 1, 2022.

As you evaluate your plan options for next year, make sure you read over all of the potential health plans that could work for you and compare them plans side-by-side.

If you currently have SelectHealth Value and Med plans you may want to look into switching to the new SelectHealth Signature network as it will save you money because the monthly premiums you pay are lower.

The new SelectHealth Signature Network is available for Individual and Family plan members living along the Wasatch Front (Utah, Salt Lake, Davis, and Weber counties).

To view plans or enroll go to selecthealth.org