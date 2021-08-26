Goodbye Photos, Hello Video: Instagram is Now a "Video Sharing App"

Creating Instagram videos doesn't have to require a whole setup!

Social Media Expert, Natalie Zfat, shared three easy and inexpensive tips for creating videos.

1. Don't over produce your videos. Videos that are overproduced don't perform as well as those that are just off the cuff.

2. Think about what you want to share. Make sure you figure this out before starting your video.

3. Add the bells and whistles - add trending music and subtitles. 85% of people watch videos without sound so subtitles can really help your video stand out.

You can follow Natalie on Instagram or Facebook.

