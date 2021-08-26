Watch
The Place

Actions

Goodbye Photos, Hello Video: Instagram is Now a "Video Sharing App"

items.[0].videoTitle
Digital Expert Natalie Zfat has tips to "reel" people in on your social media demo reel.
Posted at 2:19 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 16:19:40-04

Creating Instagram videos doesn't have to require a whole setup!

Social Media Expert, Natalie Zfat, shared three easy and inexpensive tips for creating videos.

1. Don't over produce your videos. Videos that are overproduced don't perform as well as those that are just off the cuff.
2. Think about what you want to share. Make sure you figure this out before starting your video.
3. Add the bells and whistles - add trending music and subtitles. 85% of people watch videos without sound so subtitles can really help your video stand out.

You can follow Natalie on Instagram or Facebook.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere