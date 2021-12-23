Gorgeous home in Farmington for sale

In this week's Real Estate Rundown UVO Group is featuring a must see home in Farmington.

Located in Creekside Estates, the home has a very open floor plan, granite countertops and so much room for entertaining.

Custom features throughout the main floor such as the double-sided gas log fireplace, beautiful cherry kitchen cabinets, and master suite.

The basement is fully finished with a wet bar, spa bathroom with walk-in shower, tub & steam room, as well as a basement entrance perfect for a mother-in-law apartment setup plus the bedrooms downstairs are very large and have amazing mountain views.

This home has only had one owner, who has cared for and loved it for many year and they just repainted for the new owners.

Address: 954 S Babbling Brook Ct Farmington Utah

Listed Price: $925,000

Details:

5 Bedrooms

3.5 Bathrooms

3 Car Garage

SqFt. 4816

