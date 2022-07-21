Watch Now
Deer Valley Grocery Cafe offers amazing views, delicious food and crisp mountain air.
Posted at 2:43 PM, Jul 21, 2022
Gorgeous views, amazing food, and crisp mountain air - you'll find all three at Deer Valley Cafe!

Located at the bottom of Deer Valley just before the resort, the cafe is ideal for year-round dining whether it's outside on their patio with views of Deer Valley Resort and the ponds or in their newly remodeled cafe.

Make sure to check out their theme nights on Fridays and Saturdays which include Italian Night and paella night and are great for feeding the whole family.

For more information go to deervalley.com and for other Park City restaurants check out parkcityrestaurants.com

