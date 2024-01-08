Got an old or tired piece of furniture? Make them new again without stripping or sanding.

Now that Christmas is over and decorations are put away, our homes look a bit bare and sometimes boring.

Refreshing furniture and decor can change the feel of our homes and it is easy to do without going to a huge expense.

Amy Rowbury, owner of Renewed Vintage Market, uses "Rethunk Junk", which is formulated to go right over the existing finish and requires no sanding, stripping or priming.

Rethunk Junk is not a chalk paint. There are no powders (chalk, minerals, milk) added to it. No wax is needed to seal it. It is all water-based.

Rethunk Junk is perfect for furniture, cabinets and decor and adheres better than a regular latex paint.

Resins are added to Rethunk Junk to make it not only super durable but also UV- and rust- resistant, so it can be used both indoors and outdoors.

Rethunk Junk products are very user-friendly, as they have very little smell and also self-level to minimize brushstrokes. It dries in about 30 minutes.

Rethunk Junk comes in 45 paint colors, 3 stain colors as well as 7 metallic paint colors.

There is also an array of finishing products, such as clear sealants, washes and glazes. This gives many options to customize your pieces.

You can learn more at renewmyfurniture.com.

