Gourmandise can help you make "Mom" feel special on Mother's Day

Gourmandise is known for their scratch-made desserts, treats and pastries.

They are ready for Mother's Day with amazing choices in treats for mom... in fact there are special ones being made just for the special day.

You can also bring your mom into any one of the Gourmandise locations for brunch on Sunday. They don't take reservations, but they do have a wait list you can join online.

Gourmandise also has beautiful merchandise to gift for Mother's Day.

Damaris Mancill with Gourmadise also showed us how to upscale the flowers you get for your mom. You can buy them anywhere, and then wrap them yourself in cool tissue brown paper kids write on.

To find a location near you and to learn more visit gourmandise.com.

