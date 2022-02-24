Gourmandise is holding its Day of Giving on March 1

On Tuesday, March 1, 2022, Gourmandise is holding a Day of Giving at both the downtown Salt Lake City and Draper locations.

100 percent of every dollar made will go to the Gourmandise Scholarship Fund.

The fund is set up through Salt Lake Community College (SLCC) in hopes of helping people get their educations with financial help from Gourmandise.

Anyone can apply for the Scholarship Fund. Scholarships will be given in various increments depending on the applicant's needs and merits. The hope is to benefit and aid as many people as possible.

Customers are invited to come out, eat and contribute to this worthy cause.

For more information please visit: gourmandise.com.