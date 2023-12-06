Gourmandise shows us the right way to slice a round cake

Gourmandise is known for their scratch-made desserts, treats and pastries.

They are offering some delicious seasonal specialities:

● Winter Wonderland Cake (9", 6", Slices)

Chocolate chocolate cake, peppermint frosting & crushed peppermints. Topped with macarons, meringues & candy.

● Rustic Christmas Cake

Classic scratch made vanilla cake with buttercream frosting. Topped with sugared cranberries, oranges, fresh rosemary & star anise.

● Stollen Bread

Classic rich, sweet German holiday bread filled with dried fruit, nuts, and marzipan.

● Buche de Noel

Vanilla cake, chocolate buttercream, & raspberry gelée. Chocolate bark, sugared cranberries & fresh rosemary accent

● Red Velvet Gift Cake

Scratch-made classic red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting. Wrapped and garnished with festive red fondant. Serves 8 to 10.

● Wreath Sugar Cookies

Sugar Cookie iced with vanilla buttercream decorated with a red icing bow in holiday wreath design.

● Mint Chocolate Mousse Pie

Chocolate mint mousse, Chantilly cream topped with chocolate curls. In scratch made pie shell.

● Eggnog Bread Pudding

English bread pudding with classic eggnog spices.

● Eggnog Cheesecake

Cheesecake with classic eggnog spices with a white chocolate glaze and topped with sugared cranberries and rosemary sprig.

You can also create your own Christmas brunch with options that include Quiche Lorraine, Vegetable Hash with Tomato Tarragon Sauce, Cheddar Chive Bacon Scones, Blueberry Scones, Cinnamon Rolls and Bacon.

To find a location near you and to learn more visit gourmandise.com.

