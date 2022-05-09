Governor Spencer Cox hosts the One Utah Summit

Previously known as the Utah Economic Summit, the One Utah Summit is an economic summit, an energy summit, and a global forum all rolled into one.

Governor Spencer Cox hosts this summit twice a year to convene Utah’s leaders and discuss challenges and opportunities, and celebrate successes.

He explained to Fox 13's Jenny Hardman that it's a day all about collaboration, connection, and networking with like-minded business leaders.

Tickets are sold out but don't worry because this is a bi-annual event and the next summit takes place in Southern Utah in the Fall.

After the Northern Utah Summit takes place on May 10, 2022 info will be posted online.

