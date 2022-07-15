Grab dinner and dessert at the Food Truck Face Off

25 of the state's best food trucks are coming together to raise money for charity at Liberty Park on Saturday, July 16.

You can vote for your favorite food truck, and also give back to some Utah charities.

One of the organizations who will be benefitting this year is The Children's Center. They are a nonprofit that provides comprehensive mental health care to infants, toddlers and preschoolers who have been through trauma. They base the care they give on the individual child and their family.

One of the trucks taking part in the Food Truck Face Off is Churrology, that makes hot, fresh churros in many flavors. They're so good you'll want to eat your dessert first!

The event will be held on the east side of Liberty Park, located at 700 East and 900 South in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 16 from 4-10pm.

For more information please visit: foodtruckfaceoffslc.org.