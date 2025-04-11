Grab the popcorn! Here are your weekend movie reviews

Entering it's 4th season on MGM+ is the gangster / crime series "Godfather of Harlem".

The series focuses on the "true story" of infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson, who in the early 1960s returned from ten years in prison to find the streets he once ruled controlled by the Italian mob. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "A prequel to the 2007 film American Gangster, Godfather of Harlem is a gritty, violent and intense look at mob life in the 1960's." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-MA.

Streaming on Paramount+ is the crime / drama "Mobland". Power and control are up for grabs as two warring crime families clash in a territorial battle. Tony says, "Mobland is a brutally entertaining and explosive crime drama offering terrific performances by it's top shelf cast including Tom Hardy, Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

Also streaming on Paramount+ is the conclusion of the series "1923," as the battle for the Yellowstone ranch reaches it's conclusion. In the series finale, Jacob and his crew eagerly await Spencer's return at the train station, Teonna has a fateful run-in and Alexandra braves the cold. The series gets an A and is rated TV-MA

You can see Tony's full interviews at screenchatter.com.

