Grab your bathing suit and a towel and try these spas on for size before you buy

Wouldn't you love a spa in your backyard? Spa Depot lets you try them out before you buy.
Posted at 2:07 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 16:07:51-05

Wouldn't it be nice to have a spa at your home or in your backyard so you could soak any time you felt like it?

Spa Depot in Park City can help you out!

Spa Depot has been owned and operated in Utah since 1997 and they're now the largest Hot Spring Spa dealer in Utah.

They invite you to bring your swimsuit and a towel and try before you buy in their newly redesigned showroom.

Spa Depot says they won't try to sell you the biggest or the fanciest model, they will pair you with the right one for you and your space.

Right now they're teaming up with 1% Fitness, doing Christmas Miracles. Go to their Facebook or Instagram to learn more and donate.

For more information visit their website spadepotutah.com.

