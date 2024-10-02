Grab your besties and celebrate Halloween at a Witches Night Out

Witchy Yoga Girl is a place for people to come and make friends, talk, have fun and work on self care.

They have weekly workshops that include candle making, herbal education classes, tea and tarot and Friday craft days.

In addition there are yoga classes every Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:30pm and Saturday mornings at 10am.

Owner Sheena Brown says the classes are only $12.50 and great for beginners who are uncomfortable attending large classes of advanced yoga.

Witchy Yoga Girl is also a little shop where you can find gifts and treasures made by local artists.

They are having a Witches Night Out on October 26, 2024 at 7pm where there will be snacks, drinks and tarot readers on site.

Be sure to wear your witch costume!

You can learn more at witchyyogagirl.com.