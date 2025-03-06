Watch Now
The Place

Grab your cowboy hat and head to "The Hidden Boot Saloon"

Flanker Kitchen & Sporting Club recently opened its latest pop-up bar
Grab your cowboy hats and head to this pop-up bar downtown!
Flanker Kitchen & Sporting Club recently opened it's latest pop-up bar: The Hidden Boot Saloon - a Western-themed bar, complete with country music, decor, and even a mechanical bull.

Francesco Lafronconi joined us with how to make one of the many themed cocktails and mocktails being served at the bar, each with a creative, western-themed glass.

The Cowboy Piña Colada features Planteray Pineapple Rum, Bubba's Burnt Sugar Whiskey, High West Double Rye Whiskey, house-made piña colada mix and pinto beans with molasses. It's served with crunchy bacon coated pinto beans.

For more information, please visit: flankerslc.com/hidden-boot-saloon.

