Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Grab your cowboy hat and shine your boots! It's time for Cowboy Christmas

Cowboy Christmas Country Music and Poetry Festival
Singer/ Songwriter Brenn Hill is one of the featured performers at The Country Christmas.
Posted

Brenn Hill is a Western singer/ songwriter who has been performing for audiences across the country and world for decades.

Originally from Ogden, Utah he's a true cowboy and a big advocate for farmers and the agricultural community.

He's made 17 country music albums, as well as a Christmas album that you can find on iTunes, Spotify or wherever you get your music.

Brenn is one of the featured performers at this year's Cowboy Christmas Country Music and Poetry concert.

This concert is a fun, upbeat experience to celebrate Christmas the western way. And, it's family-friendly!

The concert is Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 7pm at Park City Eccles Center and you can get your tickets at parkcityinstitute.org.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere