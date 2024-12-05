Grab your cowboy hat and shine your boots! It's time for Cowboy Christmas

Brenn Hill is a Western singer/ songwriter who has been performing for audiences across the country and world for decades.

Originally from Ogden, Utah he's a true cowboy and a big advocate for farmers and the agricultural community.

He's made 17 country music albums, as well as a Christmas album that you can find on iTunes, Spotify or wherever you get your music.

Brenn is one of the featured performers at this year's Cowboy Christmas Country Music and Poetry concert.

This concert is a fun, upbeat experience to celebrate Christmas the western way. And, it's family-friendly!

The concert is Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 7pm at Park City Eccles Center and you can get your tickets at parkcityinstitute.org.