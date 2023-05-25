Grab your cowboy hats and boots and head to the Barn Party

The National Ability Center provides programming for more than 3,000 individuals.

Programs are designed for individuals of all abilities, including those with physical, development and intellectual disabilities.

One of the programs is the Equestrian Program. With adaptive horseback riding, Equine Assisted Learning (EAL) as well as summer camp programs, the

organization provided over 1,700 equestrian lessons and experiences throughout their last fiscal year.

It costs the NAC $250K per year to feed, house and care for the amazing horses in the program.

The biggest fundraiser of the year is the Barn Party. It's coming up on Saturday, June 3 from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the National Ability Center Ranch and Equestrian Center located at 1000 Ability Way in Park City.

The fun, family-friendly event will feature a BBQ dinner, live music, a mechanical bull, an auction, saloon and more.

Guests are encouraged to dress in their best western-themed attire.

To learn more and to get your tickets, click here.

