"Grab Your Girls" and hold each other accountable for getting a mammogram

Early detection of breast cancer saves lives! Just ask breast cancer survivor Heather Anderson.

She was diagnosed back in 2016 at the age of 32 when she felt a lump. She didn't really have a family history either. She didn't wait though, got it checked and then treated right away.

Between 1989 and 2019, the overall breast cancer death rate declined by 42 percent (resulting in an estimated 431,800 breast cancer deaths averted in that time period), largely due to early detection as a result of increasing utilization of screening mammograms.

That's why the American Cancer Society's "Grab Your Girls" campaign encourages women to hold each other accountable for getting screened by making it a group activity.

Grab your friends, sisters, mothers, aunts - and make sure they get their mammograms by scheduling a group screening day.

Whether you're in the same town or clear across the country, pick a date and call to schedule your screening.

Tag your friends to spread to word and visit cancer.org/getscreened for screening info and resources.

American Cancer Society breast cancer guidelines recommend women at average risk have an opportunity to start screening at age 40, but by age 45 to begin annual screening.

Talk to your healthcare provider about breast cancer screening. Factors such as family history, genetics and lifestyle choices can influence when screening should start and how often someone should gt screened.

The The Making Strides movement raises lifesaving funds that support breast cancer patients, survivors, thrivers, and caregivers through every step of the journey.

The Salt Lake City Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk is on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Liberty Park.

Join the community and form a team and register, or make a donation to ACS at fox13now.com/makingstrides.

The goal this year is to raise $200,000!

