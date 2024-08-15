Grab your lederhosen for Snowbasin Resort's annual SnowWiesn Oktoberfest

Petra's Backstubchen is all about baked goodies from the "old country".

Owner Petra Vigil was raised in a small town in Germany and now she uses several of the recipes passed down through generations of her family.

Petra is one of the vendors at this year's SnowWiesn Oktoberfest at Snowbasin.

Locals and travelers will enjoy the annual tradition on Saturdays and Sundays from August 17 to October 6, 2024. It's open every day this year from 12pm-6pm.

This is an exciting, family and dog-friendly take on the iconic annual tradition.

The festival features food, craft beer, live music, a market and activities including a traditional stein-holding competition and a Bavarian costume contest.

Find more at: petrasbackstubchen.com and snowbasin.com.

