Grab your popcorn - here are your weekend movie choices to stream at home

Streaming on Prime Video is the docudrama "Spy High". A teen's life is upended when his school accuses him of dealing drugs using a photo from his bedroom. The series raises questions about student privacy. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Spy High is a captivating 4-episode series that focuses on when officials go too far and overstep the boundaries of privacy." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

Streaming on most video on demand platforms is the documentary "A Cursed Man".

Filmmaker Liam Le Guillou embarks on a perilous journey into the occult to discover if magic truly exists by having himself put under a curse. Tony says, "A Cursed Man is an interesting look at the power of suggestion and dives into the darkest parts of the human experience." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

Streaming on BritBox is the murder mystery thriller "Towards Zero," it's based on a short story by Agatha Christie. In this 3-episode series, Inspector Leach probes a failed suicide, a false theft charge and a tennis star's love life culminating into a murder plot. Tony says, "Towards Zero is a solid and very British murder mystery well worth your time to experience." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Streaming on Apple TV+ is the comedy / drama series "Government Cheese". In the series an ex-convict is striving to leave his criminal history behind and reunite with his family. Tony says, "Government Cheese is both dramatic and very, very funny as it weaves it's story of a man searching for redemption and finding his path. This is a brilliant series not to be missed." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

You can see Tony's full interviews at screenchatter.com.