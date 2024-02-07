Grab your popcorn, the Zions Indie Film Fest is almost here

It's almost time for another international film festival happening right here in Utah.

The Zions Indie Film Fest is Monday, February 26 through Saturday, March 2, 2024 at the SCERA Center in Orem.

We talked with festival co-directors Marshall and Michelle Moore who acquired it back in 2022.

Zions brings together a very diverse audience that includes casual movie-goers all the way to film industry leaders and movie critics.

The films also cover a wide range of trending topics. Some will uplift and inspire you and others will simply make you laugh.

You can see the full lineup at zionsindiefilmfest.com.