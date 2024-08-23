Grab your popcorn, this is a great weekend to stay in and watch movies at home

Hitting most VOD services is the inspirational film "Spirit of Friendship," which follows a young boy as he sets out on a mission to speak with his mother in the afterlife while still coming to terms with her passing. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Spirit of Friendship is a touching and heartfelt coming of age story about growth, acceptance and changing perspectives. If you're looking for a family film you can share put this one on your list." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Also online is the dark comedy "Running on Empty". In the film, a man discovers he has less than a year to live. When his fiancé leaves him, he meets a woman in a dating service that matches people by their death dates, all while being stalked by a disturbed pimp. Tony says, "Even though Running on Empty boasts a great cast, the film ends up a one-joke movie. There are some laughs, but over all the film feels unbalanced and rushed." He gives it a C and it's rated R.

Streaming on Peacock is the action / thriller "The Killer". The series focuses on an assassin who tries to redeem herself by protecting a beautiful young singer she blinded.

Tony says, "The Killer is a no-holes barred action film offering up incredible stunts, unexpected humor and solid acting. If it's an action-packed popcorn muncher you're craving, check this one out." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

