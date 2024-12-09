Grab your sheet pan, we're making soup!

Smiths' Chef Jeff Jackson recipe for Sheet Pan Tomato Soup with Grilled Cheese.

Ingredients

For the Soup:

1 head garlic, sliced in half

3 lbs. Roma tomatoes, quartered

1 onion, peeled, sliced

1/3 c. + 1/3 c. olive oil

1 tsp. kosher salt + 1 tsp. pepper

1 1/2 c. chicken broth

1/2 c. heavy cream

1/4 c. basil leaves

For the Grilled Cheese:

8 slices favorite bread

8 slices favorite cheese

4 Tbsp. butter

4 Tbsp. grated parmesan cheese

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 400. Add the garlic, tomato, and onion to a large bowl. Add the garlic, tomatoes, onions, salt, pepper, and 1/3 c. olive oil. Toss to combine. Add the vegetables to a parchment lined sheet pan. Place in the oven to roast 35-45 minutes or until the veggies are evenly browned.

2. Add the veggies, pulling out the garlic to a large pot. Squeeze out the roasted garlic cloves form the paper into the pot. Add in the chicken broth, cream, and basil. Use a stick blender or regular blender to blend until smooth. Season with more salt and pepper as necessary. Hold warm.

3. Heat an electric skillet over medium heat. Butter one side of each piece of bread. Evenly sprinkle on the parmesan cheese pressing it into the butter. Make 4 sandwiches 2 cheese slices each, cooking 2-3 minutes per side or until evenly browned and the cheese is melty.

4. Serve the soup and sandwiches together while warm. Enjoy!

You can find more delicious recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.

