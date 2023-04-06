Grab your soda! This recipe uses it to glaze that Easter ham

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Soda Glazed Ham Steak

Ingredients

4 ham steaks

2 tbsp. Butter + 2 tbsp. Butter

1 c. favorite soda (cola, root beer, black cherry, etc.) not diet

1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp. brown sugar

1 tbsp. honey

Directions

1. Stir the soda, Worcestershire, brown sugar, and honey together in a bowl. Set aside

2. Heat 2 tbsp. of the butter in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add the ham steaks and cook 4 minutes on both sides or until evenly browned. Remove the ham steaks from the pan.

3. Pour the soda mixture into the pan and bring to a simmer. Lower the heat and cook 4-5 minutes until the glaze slightly thickens. Stir in the remaining 2 tbsp. of butter.

4. Add the ham steaks back to the pan and cook them another 2-3 minutes per side in the glaze.

5. Serve the ham warm with some of the glaze on top. Serve with a green vegetable like asparagus and mashed potatoes. Enjoy!

For more recipes please visit smithsfoodanddrug.com.

