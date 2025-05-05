Grab your stuffed animal -- here's a fun craft for kids!

One of the things they do at Flowerstone Frame & Art is art lessons for kids.

Owner Anika Ferguson has been teaching art for 16 years and offers classes for kids in grades 7-12 and also classes for ages 8-12.

She says her method is to inspire creativity for introducing various techniques, mediums and new artist' style to the kids, then they add their own creativity at the end.

Anika and her granddaughter Jasmin joined us in studio with one of her art students' favorite projects called "Monster Smash" or "Bunny Smash".

It's basically print-making with stuffed animals and craft paint, acrylic or tempra.

Anika says it's a great way to keep a favorite memory of a child's toy if they can bear to get paint on it.

Or, just get some from the dollar or thrift store to use.

Anika says kids especially like this craft at Halloween time where they add things like horns, fangs, tails and crazy eyes.

They also just did some at Easter with bunnies.

You can learn more about kids' art classes at flowerstonestudio.com.

