Graduates of Excellence Honored at SLCC's 2023 Commencement

Graduates of Excellence
This Salt Lake Community College grad is a first-generation student who has overcome hardships to become one of this year's Graduates of Excellence.
Posted at 1:55 PM, Apr 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-12 15:55:19-04

Amanda Lee is a first-generation student who's overcome hardships and is now recognized as one of this year's Graduates of Excellence at Salt Lake Community College.

Amanda said her parents had never gone to college and she herself didn't graduate from high school, so she never dreamed she could or would go to college.

She says the only thing she graduate from was rehab and returning to school as an adult seemed intimidating.

But, Salt Lake Community College changed that. She enrolled in the school because of its great reputation with strong teachers and good classes.

Amanda told us those teachers encouraged her to not give up and to believe in herself. In fact, they inspired her to become a teacher herself!

She says, "One thing I've learned about fighting for something you want, the harder the fight, the more it's worth it and the more it will mean to you. That's why this degree means so much to me."

You can learn more at slcc.edu.

