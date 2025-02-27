Granite Credit Union is committed to safeguarding members' financial information

There's so much fraud going on these days, do you know how to recognize common scams?

Mary Woodard with Granite Credit Union joined us with some common fraud tactics that you should be aware of.

She says fraudsters often use tactics like phishing emails, fraudulent text messages (smishing), and phone scams to deceive individuals into revealing sensitive information.

Mary says, "We proactively inform our members about these threats through our website, newsletters, and seminars. For instance, our article "Unmasking the Scammer: A Fun Guide to Turning the Tables" provides insights into recognizing and responding to scam attempts in an engaging manner."

If you do suspect fraud and are a member of Granite Credit union, immediately contact them to report the issue.

Then, you can submit an anonymous tip about potential fraud situations to the NCUA's (NATIONAL CREDIT UNION ADMINISTRATION) toll-free Fraud Hotline at 800-827-9650.

Granite Credit Union is part of the Utah Fraud Prevention Coalition, a partnership that includes banks, credit unions, law enforcement, business associations, and local governments.

This coalition aims to protect the financial security of Utah residents by pooling resources, expertise, and technology to detect, prevent, and educate the public about fraudulent activities.

Mary says people should regularly monitor their account statements for any unauthorized transactions, use strong and unique passwords for their online banking accounts, and be cautious of unsolicited communications requesting personal information.

It's also important to keep computer and mobile device security software up to date to defend against malware and other threats.

For more details on our fraud prevention initiatives and resources, members can visit granite.org/fraud-prevention.