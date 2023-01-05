"Gray Matters" Encourages Parents to Talk to Teens about Marijuana Misuse

Gray Matters is an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information about the effects of teenage marijuana misuse.

The goal is to encourage parents to talk to their teen about marijuana and marijuana misuse.

Gray Matters works with all parties from medical marijuana distributors to schools to point teens and parents towards data-based science to help them make the best decision together.

The teenage brain is in a crucial state of development, making marijuana misuse more dangerous for teens than adults.

It can damage the gray matter inside a young developing brain, reducing coordination and attention, impairing memory, thinking, problem-solving, learning and more.

Like any prescription drug, marijuana use without the recommendation of a medical professional is misuse for teens.

Gray Matters wants to inspire both teens and their parents to have honest conversations about it and establish a common ground where teens can talk to their parents about marijuana use honestly and openly.

To learn more visit GrayMattersUtah.org or follow them on Instagram.

