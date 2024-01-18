Gray Matters Utah is raising the red flag about marijuana misuse among teens

Marijuana misuse among junior high and high schools is becoming more prevalent and Gray Matters Utah is here to raise the red flag to the adults in the room.

Peter Clegg joined us with information parents need to know. He says, "It's important to note that marijuana can be found in vapes. 7.4 percent of students in grades 8, 10, and 12 used vape products that contained either nicotine or marijuana or both."

In addition, about 45 percent of youth who vape use both nicotine and marijuana in their vapes.

Of those who don't vape both substances, about two-thirds vape nicotine and one-third vape marijuana only.

Utah Gray Matters is calling on families, communities, and policymakers to stand together to protect the health and wellbeing of our children.

Here are four tips on how to talk with your kids about underage marijuana misuse.

• Be honest and open

• Stay calm and positive

• Talk, don't lecture and then listen

• Stick with the science

For more information and resources go to GrayMattersUtah.org.