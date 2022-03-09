Great books to read during Spring Break

With spring and Easter coming up, you might be looking for something to read during Spring Break, or something that inspires you with peace and hope.

1. “The Legend of the Dream Giants” by Dustin Hansen

This is a book for school-aged children with illustrations done by the author himself and a story about a lonely giant named Berg who is looking for someone to call, “friend.” On his adventures, Berg must learn about trust and discover the true meaning of friendship.

2. “Balancing Family Screen Time: THE COMPLETE INTERACTIVE EDITION – Tips and tricks to instill a healthy relationship with devices” by Elizabeth Ernst Densley, BSN

This is one of three new books by Elizabeth Ernst Densley and these books are great for families to balance family screen time before the upcoming spring break, where kids might want to spend the entire week watching TV or sitting on their phones.

3. “What the Single Eye Sees: Faith, Hope, Charity & the Pursuit of Discipleship” by Dr. Joseph Q. Jarvis

This book is a way to restore your hope and nourish your spirituality during trying times. As you strengthen your faith, you will also deepen your understanding, and learn to practice charity.

For more information go to TheBookBreak.com

