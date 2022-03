Green beer isn't the only way you can "cheers" on St. Patrick's Day.

Jimmy Santangelo with The Wine Academy of Utah joined us with three Irish drink recipes.

Irish Highball

Slane 'triple cask' Irish whiskey, soda water, slice of lemon

Irish Manhattan Cocktail

Jameson Irish whiskey, Dolin Vermouth de Chambery, Orange bitters, slice of orange

Irish Coffee

Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey, Coffee, Simple Syrup, heavy cream

You can get more information at wineacademyofutah.com.