Green Urban Lunch Box helps to provide fresh, healthy food to Utahns in need.

Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah partners with nonprofits to ensure access to nutritious food.

Derek Pearson, Director of Provider Contracting with Regence, told us the company matched employee donations to raise $218,000 to help fight food insecurity in Utah. That's a big help because more than 347,00 Utahns now face hunger on a regular basis.

Pearson says Regence partners with several nonprofits to tackle food insecurity.

One of those is Green Urban Lunch Box, which works to provide healthy, nutritious and culturally relevant food specifically for older adults while also working to prevent isolation.

They focus on sustainable farming in urban spaces. In 2020, Green Urban Lunch Box grew and distributed nearly 65,000 pounds of produce.

Call to action: If you're interested in a Garden Apprenticeship with Green Urban Lunch Box, apply at thegreenurbanlunchbox.com,

The Green Urban Lunchbox is still looking for volunteers in a garden on Saturdays from 8-10 a.m. in Taylorville. If you're interested, email: backfarms@gulb.org.