Grid City Music Fest is back in 2024 for its third year!

Grid City Music Fest is back for its third year in 2024, and there's a lot more going on including art, bands, great food and local brews!

It takes place August 23-25, 2024 in South Salt Lake.

There will be 54 local bands performing on seven different stages. Plus, you can walk around and see 62 world-class murals.

The South Salt Lake Arts Council is sponsoring a free fun us where you can travel from stage to stage throughout the festival. Just take the train to Central Point Station and ho on!

You can see a full schedule at GridCityMusicFest.com.