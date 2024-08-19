Watch Now
Grid City Music Fest is back in 2024 for its third year!

The Grid City Music Fest is coming up.
Grid City Music Fest is back for its third year in 2024, and there's a lot more going on including art, bands, great food and local brews!

It takes place August 23-25, 2024 in South Salt Lake.

There will be 54 local bands performing on seven different stages. Plus, you can walk around and see 62 world-class murals.

The South Salt Lake Arts Council is sponsoring a free fun us where you can travel from stage to stage throughout the festival. Just take the train to Central Point Station and ho on!

You can see a full schedule at GridCityMusicFest.com.

