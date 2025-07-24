Grilled Corn on the Cob with 3 Butters recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for Grilled Corn on the Cob with 3 Butters.
Ingredients:
8-12 pieces of corn on the cob, shucked
Oil, salt & pepper as needed
For Cajun Butter:
- 1 stick butter, softened
- 1 tsp. paprika
- 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp. onion powder
- 1/2 tsp. dried Oregano
- 1/2 tsp. dried thyme
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. pepper
For Cilantro Lime Butter:
- 1 stick butter, softened
- 1/4 c. sour cream
- 1/2 c. cilantro, chopped
- 1 tsp. garlic, chopped
- Juice & zest of 1 lime
- 1/2 c. cotija cheese
- 1 Tbsp. Tajin
For Garlic Herb Butter:
- 1 stick butter, softened
- 1 Tbsp. parsley, chopped
- 1 Tbsp. thyme, chopped
- 1 Tbsp. garlic, chopped
- 1/2 tsp. salt
Directions
1. Heat your grill to medium high heat. Mix the ingredients for each butter in separate bowls. Mix each until smooth and fully incorporated. Set aside.
2. Drizzle a bit of oil on each corn cob and season each with kosher salt and pepper on all sides. Place the corn on your grill and cook until the corn has a good char on all sides. Remove from the grill.
3. Spread the butters on the corn as you like or serve on a platter with each type of butter. Enjoy!
