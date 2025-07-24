Grilled Corn on the Cob with 3 Butters recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for Grilled Corn on the Cob with 3 Butters.

Ingredients:

8-12 pieces of corn on the cob, shucked

Oil, salt & pepper as needed

For Cajun Butter:



1 stick butter, softened

1 tsp. paprika

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. onion powder

1/2 tsp. dried Oregano

1/2 tsp. dried thyme

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

For Cilantro Lime Butter:



1 stick butter, softened

1/4 c. sour cream

1/2 c. cilantro, chopped

1 tsp. garlic, chopped

Juice & zest of 1 lime

1/2 c. cotija cheese

1 Tbsp. Tajin

For Garlic Herb Butter:



1 stick butter, softened

1 Tbsp. parsley, chopped

1 Tbsp. thyme, chopped

1 Tbsp. garlic, chopped

1/2 tsp. salt

Directions

1. Heat your grill to medium high heat. Mix the ingredients for each butter in separate bowls. Mix each until smooth and fully incorporated. Set aside.

2. Drizzle a bit of oil on each corn cob and season each with kosher salt and pepper on all sides. Place the corn on your grill and cook until the corn has a good char on all sides. Remove from the grill.

3. Spread the butters on the corn as you like or serve on a platter with each type of butter. Enjoy!

