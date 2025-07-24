Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Grilled Corn on the Cob with 3 Butters recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

(The Place Advertiser) - You'll want this recipe by Chef Jeff from Smith's on your table for your Pioneer Day BBQ.
Ingredients:
8-12 pieces of corn on the cob, shucked
Oil, salt & pepper as needed

For Cajun Butter:

  • 1 stick butter, softened
  • 1 tsp. paprika
  • 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
  • 1/2 tsp. onion powder
  • 1/2 tsp. dried Oregano
  • 1/2 tsp. dried thyme
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 tsp. pepper

For Cilantro Lime Butter:

  • 1 stick butter, softened
  • 1/4 c. sour cream
  • 1/2 c. cilantro, chopped
  • 1 tsp. garlic, chopped
  • Juice & zest of 1 lime
  • 1/2 c. cotija cheese
  • 1 Tbsp. Tajin

For Garlic Herb Butter:

  • 1 stick butter, softened
  • 1 Tbsp. parsley, chopped
  • 1 Tbsp. thyme, chopped
  • 1 Tbsp. garlic, chopped
  • 1/2 tsp. salt

Directions

1. Heat your grill to medium high heat. Mix the ingredients for each butter in separate bowls. Mix each until smooth and fully incorporated. Set aside.

2. Drizzle a bit of oil on each corn cob and season each with kosher salt and pepper on all sides. Place the corn on your grill and cook until the corn has a good char on all sides. Remove from the grill.

3. Spread the butters on the corn as you like or serve on a platter with each type of butter. Enjoy!

For more recipes, please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.

