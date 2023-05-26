Grilled Pork Chops with Grilled Pineapple Salsa by Smith's Chef Jeff

For the Pork:

4 boneless, thick pork chops

2 Tbsp. kosher salt

2 Tbsp. brown sugar

2 Tbsp. smoked paprika

1 Tbsp. sugar

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. black pepper

1/2 tsp. ground mustard

1/2 tsp. cumin

1/2 tsp. ground ginger

For the Salsa:

1 fresh pineapple, sliced into 1/2 inch rounds

Cooking spray

1 red bell pepper, finely chopped

1/2 red onion, finely chopped

1/2 bunch cilantro, chopped

1 jalapeno, minced

1 tsp. garlic, minced

Juice & zest of 1 lime

1 Tbsp. honey

1/2 tsp. kosher salt + 1/4 tsp. pepper

Directions

1. For the pork chops, mix the spices together and rub it evenly on both sides of each pork chop. Let them set 20-30 minutes prior to grilling. Preheat your grill to medium-high heat. Spray the pineapple pieces with cooking spray and then place them on the grill to cook 4-5 minutes per side.

2. Remove the pineapple from the grill and then dice, discarding the core. Mix the pineapple with the other ingredients for the salsa in a bowl. Taste and season as necessary and set aside.

3. Place the pork chops on the grill and cook 4-5 minutes per side or until the meat reaches an internal temperature of 145. Let the meat rest 5-10 minutes prior to serving. Serve the pork chops warm with the pineapple salsa and your favorite sides. Enjoy!

