Try this Memorial Day Weekend recipe
Chances are you'll be firing up the grill this weekend, here are recipes you can try from Smith's Chef Jeff.
Posted at 1:40 PM, May 26, 2023
Grilled Pork Chops with Grilled Pineapple Salsa by Smith's Chef Jeff

For the Pork:
4 boneless, thick pork chops
2 Tbsp. kosher salt
2 Tbsp. brown sugar
2 Tbsp. smoked paprika
1 Tbsp. sugar
1 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. black pepper
1/2 tsp. ground mustard
1/2 tsp. cumin
1/2 tsp. ground ginger

For the Salsa:
1 fresh pineapple, sliced into 1/2 inch rounds
Cooking spray
1 red bell pepper, finely chopped
1/2 red onion, finely chopped
1/2 bunch cilantro, chopped
1 jalapeno, minced
1 tsp. garlic, minced
Juice & zest of 1 lime
1 Tbsp. honey
1/2 tsp. kosher salt + 1/4 tsp. pepper

Directions

1. For the pork chops, mix the spices together and rub it evenly on both sides of each pork chop. Let them set 20-30 minutes prior to grilling. Preheat your grill to medium-high heat. Spray the pineapple pieces with cooking spray and then place them on the grill to cook 4-5 minutes per side.

2. Remove the pineapple from the grill and then dice, discarding the core. Mix the pineapple with the other ingredients for the salsa in a bowl. Taste and season as necessary and set aside.

3. Place the pork chops on the grill and cook 4-5 minutes per side or until the meat reaches an internal temperature of 145. Let the meat rest 5-10 minutes prior to serving. Serve the pork chops warm with the pineapple salsa and your favorite sides. Enjoy!

