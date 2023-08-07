Grilled Steak Au Poivre recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Grilled Steak Au Poivre

Ingredients



4 favorite beef steaks

Kosher salt to taste

4 tbsp. whole peppercorns

2 tbsp. butter

1 shallot, minced

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

2/3 c. dry sherry, substitute beef broth if desired

2 c. heavy cream

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

1. Remove the Steaks from the fridge about 30 minutes prior to cooking to allow them to come to room temperature. Season them with kosher salt. Coarsely crush the peppercorns with the bottom of a cast iron skillet or some other heavy, flat item. Spread the crushed peppercorns on a plate. Press each steak down into the peppercorns to coat both sides.

2. Preheat your grill to medium-high. Cook the steaks 3-5 minutes per side depending on your doneness preference. Let them rest 10 minutes off the heat.

3. Add the butter to a skillet over medium-high heat. Once melted, add the shallot and garlic. Cook 2-3 minutes, stirring often. Add the dry sherry and cook 2-3 minutes to reduce. Add the cream and bring to a boil. Cook 4-5 minutes or until thickened. Taste and season to your liking. Serve the stead topped with the sauce. Enjoy!

For more recipes please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.