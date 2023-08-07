Grilled Steak Au Poivre recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe
Grilled Steak Au Poivre
Ingredients
- 4 favorite beef steaks
- Kosher salt to taste
- 4 tbsp. whole peppercorns
- 2 tbsp. butter
- 1 shallot, minced
- 1 tbsp. garlic, minced
- 2/3 c. dry sherry, substitute beef broth if desired
- 2 c. heavy cream
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
1. Remove the Steaks from the fridge about 30 minutes prior to cooking to allow them to come to room temperature. Season them with kosher salt. Coarsely crush the peppercorns with the bottom of a cast iron skillet or some other heavy, flat item. Spread the crushed peppercorns on a plate. Press each steak down into the peppercorns to coat both sides.
2. Preheat your grill to medium-high. Cook the steaks 3-5 minutes per side depending on your doneness preference. Let them rest 10 minutes off the heat.
3. Add the butter to a skillet over medium-high heat. Once melted, add the shallot and garlic. Cook 2-3 minutes, stirring often. Add the dry sherry and cook 2-3 minutes to reduce. Add the cream and bring to a boil. Cook 4-5 minutes or until thickened. Taste and season to your liking. Serve the stead topped with the sauce. Enjoy!
