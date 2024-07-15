Grilled Tandoori Chicken with Yellow Rice recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Watch Now
Grilled Tandoori Chicken with Yellow Rice
Chef Jeff Jackson from Smith's shows us how to make Tandoori Chicken with Yellow Rice.
Posted at 3:44 PM, Jul 15, 2024

For the Chicken:
2 lg. boneless chicken breasts
1 Tbsp. lemon juice
1 tsp. kosher salt
1 Tbsp. onion powder
1 Tbsp. minced garlic
1 Tbsp. garam masala
1 Tbsp. chopped cilantro
1 Tbsp. paprika
1 tsp. coriander
1 tsp. cumin
1/2 tsp. ground ginger
1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper

For the Rice:
1 Tbsp. oil + 2 Tbsp. butter
1 bay leaf
1 cinnamon stick
1/2 tsp. cardamom
1 small onion, diced
1 Tbsp. garlic, minced
1 c. basmati rice
3/4 tsp. turmeric
3/4 tsp. kosher salt
1 tsp. chicken bouillon
2 c. chicken broth
Parsley and toasted almonds to serve

1. Prepare to marinate the chicken by adding everything but the chicken into a large mixing bowl or zipper bag. Add the chicken and mix everything around until the chicken is coated. Allow to marinate at room temperature 30-60 minutes. Preheat your grill to medium-high heat.

2. Start to prepare the rice by placing the rice in a colander and rinse it under cold running water until the water draining runs clear, 1-2 minutes. Heat the oil and butter in a skillet that has a fitted lid over medium heat. Once the butter is melted add in the bay leaf and cinnamon stick. Cook for 1 minute.

3. Add in the onion, garlic, cardamom, turmeric, chicken bouillon and salt and cook 3-4 minutes or until the onion is softened. Add in the rice and cook a few minutes, stirring often, until the rice starts to get toasty. Add in the broth and bring it to a simmer, stirring occasionally.

4. Once simmering, add the lid, and cook 12-13 minutes or until the broth is absorbed. As the rice cooks, preheat your grill to medium-high. Keep the lid on the rice and turn off the heat and allow it to sit 8-10 minutes before serving.

5. Place the chicken on the grill and cook 4-5 minutes per side or until the internal temperature of the chicken reaches at least 160. Remove it from the grill.

6. Serve the chicken sliced over a portion of the rice. Garnish with sliced almonds and parsley. Enjoy!

For more recipes please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.

