Grilled Tandoori Chicken with Yellow Rice recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

For the Chicken:

2 lg. boneless chicken breasts

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 Tbsp. onion powder

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

1 Tbsp. garam masala

1 Tbsp. chopped cilantro

1 Tbsp. paprika

1 tsp. coriander

1 tsp. cumin

1/2 tsp. ground ginger

1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper

For the Rice:

1 Tbsp. oil + 2 Tbsp. butter

1 bay leaf

1 cinnamon stick

1/2 tsp. cardamom

1 small onion, diced

1 Tbsp. garlic, minced

1 c. basmati rice

3/4 tsp. turmeric

3/4 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. chicken bouillon

2 c. chicken broth

Parsley and toasted almonds to serve

1. Prepare to marinate the chicken by adding everything but the chicken into a large mixing bowl or zipper bag. Add the chicken and mix everything around until the chicken is coated. Allow to marinate at room temperature 30-60 minutes. Preheat your grill to medium-high heat.

2. Start to prepare the rice by placing the rice in a colander and rinse it under cold running water until the water draining runs clear, 1-2 minutes. Heat the oil and butter in a skillet that has a fitted lid over medium heat. Once the butter is melted add in the bay leaf and cinnamon stick. Cook for 1 minute.

3. Add in the onion, garlic, cardamom, turmeric, chicken bouillon and salt and cook 3-4 minutes or until the onion is softened. Add in the rice and cook a few minutes, stirring often, until the rice starts to get toasty. Add in the broth and bring it to a simmer, stirring occasionally.

4. Once simmering, add the lid, and cook 12-13 minutes or until the broth is absorbed. As the rice cooks, preheat your grill to medium-high. Keep the lid on the rice and turn off the heat and allow it to sit 8-10 minutes before serving.

5. Place the chicken on the grill and cook 4-5 minutes per side or until the internal temperature of the chicken reaches at least 160. Remove it from the grill.

6. Serve the chicken sliced over a portion of the rice. Garnish with sliced almonds and parsley. Enjoy!

For more recipes please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.