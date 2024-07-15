Grilled Tandoori Chicken with Yellow Rice recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson
For the Chicken:
2 lg. boneless chicken breasts
1 Tbsp. lemon juice
1 tsp. kosher salt
1 Tbsp. onion powder
1 Tbsp. minced garlic
1 Tbsp. garam masala
1 Tbsp. chopped cilantro
1 Tbsp. paprika
1 tsp. coriander
1 tsp. cumin
1/2 tsp. ground ginger
1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper
For the Rice:
1 Tbsp. oil + 2 Tbsp. butter
1 bay leaf
1 cinnamon stick
1/2 tsp. cardamom
1 small onion, diced
1 Tbsp. garlic, minced
1 c. basmati rice
3/4 tsp. turmeric
3/4 tsp. kosher salt
1 tsp. chicken bouillon
2 c. chicken broth
Parsley and toasted almonds to serve
1. Prepare to marinate the chicken by adding everything but the chicken into a large mixing bowl or zipper bag. Add the chicken and mix everything around until the chicken is coated. Allow to marinate at room temperature 30-60 minutes. Preheat your grill to medium-high heat.
2. Start to prepare the rice by placing the rice in a colander and rinse it under cold running water until the water draining runs clear, 1-2 minutes. Heat the oil and butter in a skillet that has a fitted lid over medium heat. Once the butter is melted add in the bay leaf and cinnamon stick. Cook for 1 minute.
3. Add in the onion, garlic, cardamom, turmeric, chicken bouillon and salt and cook 3-4 minutes or until the onion is softened. Add in the rice and cook a few minutes, stirring often, until the rice starts to get toasty. Add in the broth and bring it to a simmer, stirring occasionally.
4. Once simmering, add the lid, and cook 12-13 minutes or until the broth is absorbed. As the rice cooks, preheat your grill to medium-high. Keep the lid on the rice and turn off the heat and allow it to sit 8-10 minutes before serving.
5. Place the chicken on the grill and cook 4-5 minutes per side or until the internal temperature of the chicken reaches at least 160. Remove it from the grill.
6. Serve the chicken sliced over a portion of the rice. Garnish with sliced almonds and parsley. Enjoy!
For more recipes please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.