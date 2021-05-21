Groovy! We're making a lava lamp in a bottle at Clark Planetarium

Clark Planetarium has science experiments that are groovy!

Like this one Budah checked out with Cynthia Checketts!

Using oil, water, and a fizzing tablet you can make a lava lamp right at home!

The oil and water create an environment where you can form bubbles filled with colored water, without coloring the oil.

When you add an Alka Seltzer tablet, the gas floats to the top, taking some of the colored water with it.

The water falls back down to the bottom to repeat the process when the gas escapes at the top of the oil layer.

You can find other experiments like this virtually online, and Clark Planetarium is open and welcoming visitors too! And, the laser light shows are starting again.

For more information please visit clarkplanetarium.org.