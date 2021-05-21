Watch
The Place

Actions

Groovy! We're making a lava lamp in a bottle at Clark Planetarium

items.[0].videoTitle
You can always learn something new at Clark Planetarium, including fun experiments like this one!
Posted at 1:31 PM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 15:31:26-04

Clark Planetarium has science experiments that are groovy!

Like this one Budah checked out with Cynthia Checketts!

Using oil, water, and a fizzing tablet you can make a lava lamp right at home!

The oil and water create an environment where you can form bubbles filled with colored water, without coloring the oil.

When you add an Alka Seltzer tablet, the gas floats to the top, taking some of the colored water with it.

The water falls back down to the bottom to repeat the process when the gas escapes at the top of the oil layer.

You can find other experiments like this virtually online, and Clark Planetarium is open and welcoming visitors too! And, the laser light shows are starting again.

For more information please visit clarkplanetarium.org.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere