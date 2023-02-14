Grow your career with Ken Garff

Ken Garff Automotive Group has an innovative Pro Tech program that is attracting technicians of all levels to grow their career at Ken Garff.

Whether they just graduated from high school with little experience or are a master technician they have a position for you.

The PRO TECH Program emphasizes technicians who play an essential role in their company’s success. This initiative recognizes their current technicians for their hard work and dedication.

Ken Garff services roughly 3,500 vehicles each day at Ken Garff. That’s 90,000 per month and over 1,000,00 per year.

Ken Garff investments in these types of initiatives to demonstrate their commitment to improving and strengthening their mission of treating people RIGHT.

