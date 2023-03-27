Watch Now
Grow your own caterpillar to chrysalis to butterfly

Riverbottom Butterflies
You can watch your own butterfly grow from a caterpillar!
Posted at 2:03 PM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 16:03:35-04

Your kids can watch caterpillars turn into chrysalis and then into butterflies right before their eyes! Then when they're ready you can release them!

Riverbottom Butterflies has a variety of butterfly species to choose from, and kids will be ready for pick-up on March 30, 2023.

Parker Bautner started growing Painted Ladies in cups on a shelf as a hobby back in 2018.

Now he's turned it into a business!

In addition to the butterfly kits, Riverbottom Butterflies can make weddings magical with butterfly releases.

They also bring a butterfly habitat to your party!

You can learn more at riverbottombutterflies.com.

