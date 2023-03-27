Grow your own caterpillar to chrysalis to butterfly

Your kids can watch caterpillars turn into chrysalis and then into butterflies right before their eyes! Then when they're ready you can release them!

Riverbottom Butterflies has a variety of butterfly species to choose from, and kids will be ready for pick-up on March 30, 2023.

Parker Bautner started growing Painted Ladies in cups on a shelf as a hobby back in 2018.

Now he's turned it into a business!

In addition to the butterfly kits, Riverbottom Butterflies can make weddings magical with butterfly releases.

They also bring a butterfly habitat to your party!

You can learn more at riverbottombutterflies.com.