Growing your hair out can be a pain but these facts will help

Have you always thought that growing your hair will make it grow faster? Well Jennifer Johnson, owner of pro Do Blow Dry Bar tells us that isn't true and on average your hair grows about 1/2 inch per month.

She also helped us set three facts straight:

1. Your hair reaches an expiration date where it will shed no matter what and everyone's expiration length is different.

2. Cutting your hair doesn't make it grow faster, HOWEVER if the ends start splitting due to not trimming it enough, it will be like running in place, growing from the roots but breaking off at the ends.

3. Your hair DOES grow slightly faster in the summer and if you exercise more, due to increased blood circulation.

To help your hair grow and stay healthy make sure you are drinking lots of water, not washing it too often, and taking a healthy supplement.

