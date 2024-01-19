Gut-Friendly Shakes for those dealing with IBS.

For those of you who deal with IBS, you know it can be difficult to manage.

Thankfully there are more gut-friendly foods to help you navigate your health journey.

Utahns, Dr. Steve and his wife Lynsie Harmon created, FODMAP Foods, to make life easier for those navigating the challenges of IBS, SIBO, and other gut sensitivities.

They have five IBS Friendly Shakes which make adjusting to the Low FODMAP Diet easier..

The flavors include: chocolate, vanilla, raspberry, orange, and lemon.

Dr. Steve knows the struggles with IBS as he watched his dad deal with it and as a family medicine physician see many patients dealing with similar issues.

Their company FODMAP Foods is driven by Dr. Steve's medical expertise and their products are Monash Certified, ensuring the highest standard of quality and adherence to the low FODMAP guidelines.

For more information and to order your gut-friendly shakes visit fodmapfoods.com.