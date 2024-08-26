Gut-healthy lunches for kids: Packing nutrition that lasts all day

It's important to create balanced, gut-friendly lunch boxes that keep kids energized and focused throughout the school day.

Emilie Davis is a holistic nutritionist who specializes in gut health health.

She joined us with how to pack lunches that keep kids energized and focused throughout the school day.

She says, "Gut health plays a crucial role in a child's overall well-being, affecting everything from digestion to immune function and even mental health. Starting healthy gut habits early can set the foundation for a lifetime of wellness."

Emilie takes a root cause approach to gut health, meaning she doesn't just address symptoms, she digs deeper to resolve the underlying issues that may be contributing to digestive discomfort and overall health challenges in kids.

She offers comprehensive stool testing that provides a detailed look at a child's gut microbiome.

Based on results of that test, she helps parents focus on natural, nutrition-based solutions to improve gut health.

You can learn more at wholeessentialsnutrition.com.

