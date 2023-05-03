Habit Burger now has 14 locations in the Beehive State

Habit Burger Grill now has fourteen locations in the Beehive State.

The newest restaurant just opened in St. George, making it the second one in that area.

The Habit Burger Grill is California's best-kept secret. It's open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, sushi-grade ahi tuna and tenderloin steak.

And, for a limited time you can get The Jalapeno Char burger, which is a fest for the senses from the very first delicious, spicy, savory, creamy bite, to the last.

Habit Burger Grill was born in 1969 in Santa Barbara, California and has always been about handcrafted recipes.

They say the city of St. George has shown them what hospitality means! And, they say they are excited to feed more people with their burgers and sides.

Habit Burger Grill offers dine-in, takeout and drive-thru as well as curbside pickup and delivery via The Habit Mobile App and online.

You can find the newest location at 1675 West Sunset Blvd.

To find a location near you, please visit: habitburger.com.