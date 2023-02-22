Watch Now
Hair for Hope Gala is coming up Thursday, February 23

Grab your sisters and your besties for this Gala happening tomorrow.
Posted at 1:23 PM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 15:23:15-05

Laced Hair Foundation presents the second annual Hair for Hope Gala!

Join them on Thursday, February 23rd for a night of cocktails and dinner, featuring guest speaker Tia Bee
Stokes.

All proceeds will be donated to the Laced Hair Foundation and are tax deductible.

Celebrate beautiful stories and transformations from the Laced Hair Foundation recipients during this stunning event that gives women hope and opportunity to restore a piece of something they lost so they can start feeling like themselves again.

Purchase tables and tickets at lacedhairfoundation.org.

Date: February 23, 2023

Happy Hour: 5:30 - 6:30 pm

Program: 7:00 - 9:00 pm

Location: The Grand America Hotel | 555 Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111

