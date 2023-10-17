Hair tips & ideas for your Halloween costume

Halloween is less than 2 weeks away so it's time to figure out your costume and your hair to go with it!

Whether you want DIY tips for your own hair or you're buying a wig, Jennifer Johnson, owner of pro Do, has you covered.

3 styling tips for your own hair:

CURLS

For 80s or 70s curls, make sure you curl the proper direction... curl away for a 70s looks versus toward your face for an 80s look. Also loose curls for 70s versus tight curls for an 80s look.

TEASING YOUR HAIR

If you're going for an 80s look or even a witch, you will want to know how to properly tease your hair. Jennifer suggests being close to your scalp and then pulling your hair down to set the tease. See the video above for a step-by-step guide.

BRAIDS

Braids are all the rage and are great looks for 70s, within a bun, Disney characters, etc.

2023 COSTUME TRENDS:

Wednesday - two braids

Taylor swift - don't cut your bangs unless you really want to. Order clip in bangs!

Barbie - for this look you want to do a big blowout or a high pony - Blonde wigs available on Amazon.

Ariel from little mermaid - beautiful real hair wigs available on Amazon.

Pro Do Blow Dry Bar has locations in Lehi, South Jordan & Draper.

Follow them on Instagram and you can find more information on their website prodoblowdrybar.com.