Half-shelled heroes are back in theaters this weekend!

In selected theaters and streaming services is the action / thriller "The Collective". A young recruit to a mysterious agency of assassins finds himself going rogue on his first assignment, tracking down a dangerous group of human traffickers. Tony says, "The Collective is a well paced, roller coaster thriller that understands what it is … an entertaining movie with lots of action and solid acting from its cast including Don Johnson, Lucas Till, Ruby Rose and Tyrese Gibson." It is not rated and Tony gives it a "B".

Streaming on most VOD platforms is the dramatic thriller "What Comes Around." The film is directed by Amy Redford, daughter of screen legend Robert Redford. In this cautionary thriller, a young woman's love affair becomes a menacing game of cat and mouse. Tony says, "What Comes Around is a story about control and how young adults are manipulated through their emotions and desire. The film is hard to watch in some places, but well worth your time to see." lt is not rated and Tony gives it an "A".

Those heroes on a half shell are back as "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" hits the big screen. In this new animated feature, the Turtle brothers work hard to earn the love of New York City while facing down an army of mutants. Tony says, "TMNT: Mutant Mayhem is a terrific animated action film balanced by a great sense of humor and heartfelt moments." It's rated PG and Tony gives it an "A".

You can see more from Tony at screenchatter.com.