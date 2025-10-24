Halloween Candy Apples recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for Halloween Candy Apples

Ingredients



6 medium granny smith apples

6 branches or sticks

2 c. sugar

¾ c. water

½ c. corn syrup

Black food coloring or mix of red blue and green



Directions

1. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper or a silicone mat. Wipe the apples with a warm, damp kitchen towel. Let them air dry. Place the sticks or small tree branches in the apples.

2. In a medium saucepan over medium high heat add the sugar, water, and corn syrup. Let the mixture come to a boil without stirring. Once boiling use a candy thermometer to monitor the temperature to 300-305 degrees.

3. Remove the pot from the heat and add food coloring and stirring until you reach a dark purple to black color. Carefully dip the apples into the hot candy spinning to coat the entire apple. Work quickly as you can while the candy is warm. Place the candies apples on the prepared sheet pan to harden.

4. Serve and enjoy!

You can get more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.

