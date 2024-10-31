Halloween decor can be pricey! Here are 3 ideas that are budget-friendly and super cute!

It's not too late to decorate!

Trisha Adams joined us with some easy Halloween designs on a dime!

1. Dollar store bats or spiders

Remove the tinsel off of them and wrap them in twine using your glue gun and hot glue to secure the twine in place and tada… instant chic Halloween upgrade.

2. Thrifted or Discounted Spooky Paintings

Find an any scene or painting you like at the thrift store or in a clearance sections of your favorite store and using acrylics or markers make add Halloween elements making them your personalized spooky piece!

3.Hanging Skeleton cages

Again using dollar store supplies- you'll need two of their laundry baskets, one of their chains, a bag of zip ties and then a skeleton and whatever else you decide to put in it! Zip tie the baskets together to make a cage with your skeleton inside, add the chain to the top and viola!

Be sure to follow Trisha on Instagram @trisha.adams.