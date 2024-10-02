Halloween & Fall events for the first weekend of October

There's a Public Safety Jamboree on Thursday, October 3, 2024 at the fire department in Syracuse. This free family event includes a close-up look at fire trucks, bounces houses, food trucks and face painting. Click here for more information.

On Friday, October 4, 2024, it's the Fall Festival in Saratoga Springs. Come and celebrate the change of the season with train rides, food trucks, trick-or-treating and a petting zoo. Click here for more information.

Don't miss out on this spooktacular fun! There's a Witches' Night Out for girls ages 14 years and up. This Halloween party is in Santaquin on Friday, October 4, 2024, and will feature costume contests, karaoke and dancing. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, October 5, 2024, there's an Apple Harvest Run at Rowley's Red Barn in Santaquin, and this kicks off the Fall Festival and Harvest Days. After the race you can have fun with a corn maze, zip line, apple launchers and pumpkin patches. Click here for more information.

You're invited to a Fiesta on Saturday, October 5, 2024 on Folsom Avenue in Salt Lake City. Immerse yourself in Hispanic traditions including food and music. There's something for all ages at this fiesta! Click here for more information.

Park City's Scarecrow Festival is on Saturday, October 5, 2024. The city provides the straw for stuffing and you bring everything else to decorate your scarecrow. If you don't want to get creative, you can just enjoy a stroll through the rows of "crows". Click here for more information.

It's the Pumpkinpalooza and Zombie Walk at The Gateway on Saturday, October 5, 2024. This features massive pumpkins and other spooky fun. Click here for more information.

In Oakley, there's a free Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 5, 2024 with local food, activities for kids, crafts and live music. Click here for more information.

The Pumpkin Train is beginning its October trips on the Heber Valley Railroad on Saturday, October 5, 2024. This is a short 40-minute ride where you will be entertained on board and enjoy yummy treats too. Click here for more information.

